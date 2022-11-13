Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Sysco by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 23.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 7.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Sysco stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.