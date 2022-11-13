Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $683,000 Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,632 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 48.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.64.

Expedia Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

EXPE opened at $102.79 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average is $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

