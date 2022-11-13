Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Monster Beverage worth $159,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $218,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 195.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 85.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $100.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.