Monero Price Reaches $128.07 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.33 billion and $62.70 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $128.07 or 0.00769800 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,640.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00349078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022806 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00120545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00605020 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00234098 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00242053 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,200,143 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.