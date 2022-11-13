Mizuho Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $58.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 59.24.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 34.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of 31.86. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion and a PE ratio of -3.37.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 337.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,520,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318,672 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,384,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $521,692,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,561,052 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,401,000 after purchasing an additional 450,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,692,397 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $95,042,000 after purchasing an additional 407,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

