Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,254,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,621 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $54,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NET opened at $53.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.73 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.84.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,920 shares of company stock valued at $17,895,403 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

