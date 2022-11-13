Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,254,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,621 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $54,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cloudflare Stock Up 13.6 %
Shares of NET opened at $53.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.73 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $221.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,920 shares of company stock valued at $17,895,403 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.