Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,217 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of Fastenal worth $48,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Fastenal by 18.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fastenal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,412,000 after buying an additional 52,070 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.5% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Performance

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $51.80 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.31%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.