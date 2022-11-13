Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 15,971 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $49,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,619,000 after acquiring an additional 828,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after purchasing an additional 211,729 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,553,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,763,000 after purchasing an additional 967,642 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 85.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 46.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,550,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,353 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Pinduoduo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

Shares of PDD opened at $65.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.59. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $95.58.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

