Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock worth $51,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.31.
BlackRock Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of BLK opened at $774.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $620.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.29.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
