Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $52.32 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,791 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Chubb worth $52,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after acquiring an additional 563,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,773,000 after purchasing an additional 541,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after purchasing an additional 505,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Chubb by 15,339.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,800 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.64.

Insider Activity

Chubb Stock Down 2.7 %

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $206.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.58. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

