Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,642 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.15% of Datadog worth $45,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 122.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Datadog by 294.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG opened at $82.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.23. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,302. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

