Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $44,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 129,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,300,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,388,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $236.55 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.