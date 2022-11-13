Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$0.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.25 billion-$10.25 billion.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:MITEY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.14. 42,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,456. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

