Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$0.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.25 billion-$10.25 billion.
Mitsubishi Estate Stock Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:MITEY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.14. 42,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,456. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $18.50.
About Mitsubishi Estate
