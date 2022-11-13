Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 855,800 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 1,063,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 164.6 days.

Mitsubishi Stock Performance

Mitsubishi stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. Mitsubishi has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment is involved in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development, as well as liquified natural gas businesses.

