Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 855,800 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 1,063,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 164.6 days.
Mitsubishi Stock Performance
Mitsubishi stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. Mitsubishi has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Mitsubishi Company Profile
