MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $333.78

Shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 333.78 ($3.84) and traded as low as GBX 327.70 ($3.77). MIGO Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 332 ($3.82), with a volume of 30,137 shares.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 333.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 331.82. The stock has a market cap of £83.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,213.33. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 45.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

About MIGO Opportunities Trust

(Get Rating)

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MIGO Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIGO Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.