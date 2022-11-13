Middlesex Water (MSEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on December 1st

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 47.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

NASDAQ:MSEX traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $88.94. 56,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.66. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $74.20 and a 52 week high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSEX. StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 2,666.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

