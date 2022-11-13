MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0362 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
MFS Special Value Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:MFV opened at $4.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $7.18.
About MFS Special Value Trust
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
