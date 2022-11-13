MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0362 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

MFS Special Value Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MFV opened at $4.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $7.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust

About MFS Special Value Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

