MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on November 30th

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMU. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 531,223 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.