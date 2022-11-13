MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on November 30th

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
