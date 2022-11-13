MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on November 30th

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMUGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMU. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 531,223 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

