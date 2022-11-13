Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $38.95-$39.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $39.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.09 billion-$4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $11.55-$11.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,464.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,211.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,232.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,317. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 177.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

