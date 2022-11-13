Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Downgraded by Investec

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MBNKF. ING Group raised Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Metro Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Metro Bank from GBX 130 ($1.50) to GBX 70 ($0.81) in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of MBNKF stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.83.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

