MetisDAO (METIS) Tops One Day Volume of $3.39 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $81.96 million and $3.39 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $18.64 or 0.00113088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,396,078 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.1430981 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $2,438,928.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

