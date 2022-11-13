Meter Governance (MTRG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.29 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $39.29 million and approximately $910,434.09 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00014207 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,691,398 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.54739751 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $905,026.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

