MetaMUI 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $207,270.22 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $74.33 million and approximately $207,270.22 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00586616 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.30 or 0.30555899 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000347 BTC.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.