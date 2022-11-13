Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $114.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on META. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.64.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $113.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $299.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $353.83.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 669 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $119,958.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,515.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,411,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,751,770,000 after acquiring an additional 539,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,198,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,490,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,796 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

