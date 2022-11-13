Members Advisory Group LLC Purchases 4,010 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Members Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 22.9% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $32,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $46.84. 2,877,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,160. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

