Members Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Members Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,559 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,539,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,407,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after buying an additional 575,737 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $54.90. 2,727,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,844. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $63.67.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.