MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

