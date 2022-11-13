Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.61-$13.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medifast from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE MED traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.37. 165,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,074. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $233.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 49.73%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.06 per share, with a total value of $58,938.66. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,584.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medifast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Medifast by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Medifast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Medifast by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

