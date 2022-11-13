Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MEDXF opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

