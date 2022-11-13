MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MDU opened at $30.24 on Friday. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.