McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Increased by Finer Wealth Management Inc.

Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.3% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 19.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 124,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $4.49 on Friday, reaching $271.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,742,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,459. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $198.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.96.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

