Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.49-$1.49 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.24 billion-$28.24 billion.

Mazda Motor Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS MZDAY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 117,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,199. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.91.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mazda Motor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura raised Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mazda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating for the company.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

