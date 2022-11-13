Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.75. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Maverix Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $3.92 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $577.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maverix Metals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 654.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

