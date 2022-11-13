MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.02-$3.02 EPS.

MasTec Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE MTZ traded up $4.14 on Friday, reaching $95.69. 746,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $102.80.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,859,000 after buying an additional 86,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after buying an additional 390,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

