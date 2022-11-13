Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Masonite International from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.86.

DOOR opened at $76.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $119.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $6,364,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,397,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth $1,336,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 28.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

