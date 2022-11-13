Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
DOOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Masonite International from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.86.
DOOR opened at $76.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $119.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.82.
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
