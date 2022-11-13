Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-$1.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.51-$6.58 EPS.

Marriott International Stock Up 3.7 %

MAR stock traded up $5.80 on Friday, hitting $163.78. 2,634,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,565. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.86. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.