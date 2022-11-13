Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.77-$1.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.51-$6.58 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.78. 2,634,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,565. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.86. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Marriott International by 625.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

