Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.51-$6.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.77-$1.84 EPS.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,634,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.86.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

