Marietta Investment Partners LLC Purchases 12,910 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EQT to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

EQT Stock Performance

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $4,100,482.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.62. 7,255,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,033,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.27%.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

