Marietta Investment Partners LLC Buys 93 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pool makes up about 2.0% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,908,095,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,571,000 after acquiring an additional 123,545 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 538,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,512,000 after acquiring an additional 83,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 462,347 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $12.05 on Friday, reaching $351.36. The company had a trading volume of 769,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,571. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.50.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

