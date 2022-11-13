Marietta Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 22,563 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,000. Albemarle makes up about 1.4% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Albemarle by 92.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,565. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albemarle Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.74.

NYSE:ALB traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.38. 1,421,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,342. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.09. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

