Marietta Investment Partners LLC Acquires 352 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WNS. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 24.4% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in WNS by 141.7% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 18.8% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 923,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,904,000 after acquiring an additional 146,240 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.70. 130,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,137. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.81.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

