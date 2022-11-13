Maple (MPL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $31.00 Million

Maple (MPL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $8.00 or 0.00048363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $31.00 million and $649,733.08 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maple Profile

Maple’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

