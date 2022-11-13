Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Update

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the October 15th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mannatech Price Performance

MTEX stock remained flat at $21.23 during trading on Friday. 241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 19.91%.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

MTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mannatech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Mannatech by 1,090.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mannatech during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mannatech during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mannatech

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.