Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Short Interest Update

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the October 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mandom Stock Performance

Shares of MDOMF stock remained flat at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. Mandom has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

