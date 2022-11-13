Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in October

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the October 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Malvern Bancorp to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 107.1% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $434,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Performance

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Shares of MLVF stock remained flat at $14.41 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. Malvern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

