Macquarie Initiates Coverage on Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

Analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LNW. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 3.1 %

LNW opened at $58.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $73.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

In other Light & Wonder news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $2,086,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,449,622 shares in the company, valued at $492,797,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $45,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $79,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $289,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

