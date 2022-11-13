LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Vertical Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.