Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Cut to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Lyft Stock Up 12.6 %

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

About Lyft

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lyft by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

