LUXO Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.50 Million (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. LUXO has a total market cap of $103.50 million and approximately $3,047.54 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LUXO has traded 27% lower against the dollar. One LUXO token can now be purchased for $0.0745 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges.

LUXO Profile

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXO using one of the exchanges listed above.

